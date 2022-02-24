news, latest-news,

Corangamite Shire Council will need to spend nearly $1 million more than it planned for its capital works projects due to the rising cost and availability of building materials and labour. Councillors last night approved a $985,614 increase to the shire's yearly budget after a quarterly review, citing additional costs of timber bridge deck replacements, road rehabilitation projects and the availability of contractors as seen across the construction sector. Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady assured residents finances were still "on track" and the changes reflected a growing number of capital work projects in the system. "Like so many businesses at the moment we're experiencing increased costs and difficulty with staffing, receiving product and all of those sorts of things so it all affects the way your proposed budget unfolds," she said. "We do have a high level of capital works projects in our system and I think the council staff are doing an amazing job managing that and all the issues around that at the minute. "The important thing is we can see our cash position for the year end of 2022 will remain in the target of $5 million or greater so we're still on track - that's a good thing." Latest figures for the past quarter show council is down $157,320 from its forecasted budget due to some projects being completed ahead of schedule and factors related to the timing of grants. But north ward councillor Nick Cole said it was still a "pretty good outcome" considering the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. "It's been a tough couple of months with prices skyrocketing and costs going higher and getting people to do jobs, it's a pretty good outcome and if we can live within that, we're still not in deficit," he said. Overall, council's finances for June 30 are still forecasted to be in a surplus.

