Daniel Pestka is confident he is back at his best despite a lull in performance during last month's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. Pestka, 30 has a handy lead atop the SRA Eureka series leader board ahead of a return to Premier Speedway on Saturday. The South Australian's victory at Hamilton last week was the latest of three consecutive podiums at Victorian tracks. Recording the third fastest time trial at Western Speedway wasn't ideal according to Pestka, though wins in both heats saw the S27 driver start the A Main in the front row. "We got to the front early and just led from there," he said. "We couldn't get past lap cars so it was a hard race making sure I didn't make any mistakes; the guys were right behind me. Grant Stansfield, Grant Anderson, Brett Millburn were all there so it was a pretty good weekend." After a confident start to his 2021/22 season, Pestka was undoubtedly disappointed by lacklustre results during the biggest week of the sprintcar calendar. "We had had a real good season up until the Classic weekend," he said. "We finished fourth at the President Cup at Avalon, then Mt Gambier and the Classic we weren't really that good. We lost our way with the car that week unfortunately." Pestka describes the January 19 All Star Challenge at Simpson as a game changer, the momentary shift to a 360cc engine wrecking havoc. "It took us a while to figure out what we'd done," he said. "We changed a few things to do that (360) and didn't really change them back for the (410). We ran alright at Avalon but didn't feel that good. Mt Gambier, we were a little off but ended up getting taken out pretty early so we didn't get to feel what the car was like that much. Then the Classic, you've got to be really good from the start of the night." Alongside his driving, the Strathalbyn-based competitor works two jobs; one at his family's bakery before operating his own signwriting business. It's fair to say it's a loaded schedule. "I start at 3am at the bakery, work there to 11am, then I'll work to probably at least 8pm," he said. "That's most weeks." After racing his own car for the majority of a 14-year career, Pestka said teaming up with the Stark family to race the S27 helps ease the burden. "I get Friday night to have a bit of a sleep and they (Starks) make it easy for me to rock up and race," he said. "It has got me back to where I was probably nine-10 years ago." Winning a maiden SRA Eureka Series title in the coming month is Pestka's next goal, with the final three rounds held at Premier Speedway. "I'm looking forward to seeing the track," he said. "It's been different every night we've been there. To get back to the bigger tracks, where the Corey McCullagh's are pretty good, I'm looking forward to racing and seeing how we go. We're leading it (SRA series) by a far bit now, but the Warrnambool ones are a bit harder. We'll try keep it going."

