It was an amateur engineering feat that, with the benefit of time, seemed doomed to fail from the start, but the story of Princetown's cliff tunnel has been long forgotten. Until now. KATRINA LOVELL reports. On the cliffs at the mouth of the Gellibrand River at Princetown is a gate but just what lies behind has been a source of fascination for tourists, and even some locals, who are left wondering about just what it is hiding. There is no signage to tell of the history, and very little to offer clues about what is behind the gates, who built it and why. Laang's Brian Salmon was brought up hearing stories at the dinner table about the hidden tunnels and cliff stairs created by his ancestors, and he has spent his entire life exploring every nook and cranny of the Great Ocean Road. ''I have walked every beach, climbed down cliffs on ropes, explored every cave and been washed off a reef by a huge surge of water - nearly lost my life," he said. The family history that has been passed down holds the keys to unlocking a part of the region's past that has been seemingly lost by time. And the inaccessible gates across the Gellibrand River in the cliffs at Princetown is just one of those mysteries. "Not many people know anything about it. A lot of the locals don't even know what it is," Mr Salmon said. It was in fact his great grandfather, William Till, who was in charge of digging a tunnel through the massive cliffs at Princetown in 1906 as part of a state government project to try an alleviate the seasonal flooding up river that had for years wreaked havoc with farmers' crops. As an 18-year-old, Mr Till was droving sheep along the cliff tops between the 12 Apostles and Loch Ard Gorge towards the Glenample Homestead in the middle of winter when he and George Ford came across a man with torn clothes, a large gash on his head and no shoes. "They thought he was drunk," Mr Salmon said. That man was 18-year-old Tom Pearce who, along with Eva Carmichael was one of only two people to survive the wreck of the Loch Ard, and had climbed the cliff in search of help after drinking some whisky from a bottle that had washed ashore. Mr Till was among those who, armed with blankets and food, headed to the gorge to help. That shipwreck inspired those from Glenample homestead to dig a 30-metre tunnel through the cliffs at the base of the Twelve Apostles, and Mr Till was one of those who worked on the project. "The official reason was in case there was a shipwreck on that beach at the 12 Apostles, the cliffs are basically straight up and down. There'd be no hope of anyone getting out of there, so they put a tunnel under the cliff in 1879," Mr Salmon said. But with the early settlers being keen fishermen, he said that was probably part of the motivation. "Wherever there was a good fishing spot and they couldn't access it, they would put a set of steps down the side of the cliff," he said. Mr Salmon remembers going through the tunnel as a young kid, but in the 1980s authorities blocked access. Mr Till's digging skills were put to use again in 1906 when it was decided that a tunnel should be dug through the cliffs at Princetown to help unblock the Gellibrand River that flooded each year and ruined farmers' crops. In 1885, farmers had started to lobby the government for help, and 21 years the Department of Public Works finally advertised for a tender to construct the tunnel. Mr Till won the 1000-pound contract. "They rowed up the river and unloaded all their gear and then they cut a path down the cliff where they entered from every day," Mr Salmon said. "They'd ride horses from the bridge to the top. They tied the horses up on top of the cliffs and just walk down and start their work." The plan was to also start digging from the sea side of the cliffs - which was known to locals as Ruby Point - and meet in the middle. A set of steps were carved down the ocean side of the cliff, but that eventually gave way and were replaced by a steel ladder that was dubbed "Jacob's Ladder" by locals. Fishermen continued to use the ladder well into the 1900s until it rusted away, Mr Salmon said. Using only picks and shovels, they worked in two shifts - many of the early settlers being well qualified having worked in the mines of Europe before coming to Australia. "They built a narrow railway track to take the sandstone away," he said. But the project was probably doomed from the start. After only two weeks of digging the two-metre-high tunnel, a severe storm and rough seas caused near disaster when the men were nearly washed away. "Huge ocean swells engulphed the tunnel causing the men to wade their way out in between the ocean surges," Mr Salmon said. But a year later, and no lives lost, the tunnel joined perfectly in the middle. "That's what impresses me the most. I'm assuming, but I've never actually measured it, it is actually 70 meters," Mr Salmon said. "This project....was an amateur engineering masterpiece." But the rejoicing of the long-suffering farmers was short-lived. Within a month, and after a year of hard toil, gale-force winds and king tides had silted up the tunnel with rocks and sand rending the project useless. So the Department of Public Works refused to pay up. "He finished the job but it didn't work," Mr Salmon said. "There was no contracts back then. There was nothing in writing. It was all word of mouth." Two years later in May 1909, Mr Till and his workers began removing the rocks and sand - the clean-up job lasting five months. Heavy wooden gates that were manually opened and shut were also added to both entrances. By then the department had agreed to finally pay up. Even a year later the project was still being hailed a success, but over time high tides with the doors open would create bigger problems. "Eventually, sand build up on the cliff face made the ocean door too heavy to move and the whole project was abandoned," Mr Salmon said. With the money on the tunnel wasted and farmers no better off, in 1912 they built a breakwater wall made of stones across the beach at the river mouth costing hundreds of pounds. But, Mr Salmon said, within a year, huge seas washed the whole lot away. A timber wall - similar to the one at Stingray Bay in Warrnambool - was then built across the beach in 1915, but it too didn't last. The remnants and rotting timber pylons can still be seen at low tide - the rest either rotted away or was used for beach camp fires. "Mother nature has the final say, she won out this time but doesn't she always," Mr Salmon said. Mr Till lived out his life in the area, farming along the Gellibrand River. He also served as a councillor on the Heytesbury Shire for nine years and owned a boarding house and dining rooms called Fiji Coffee Palace in Princetown. But it wasn't just his mother's side of the family that left their mark on the coastline, his father Ian and grandfather had built steps down the side of cliffs at Moonlight Head to access fishing grounds. Mr Salmon said his dad spoke of the special cave "up the other side of Moonlight Head somewhere" with Aboriginal paintings and etchings in the entrance. He is now on a mission to find out the names of all the coastal spots from Peterborough to Johanna Beach - who named them, what era they were named in and what's the reason behind the naming? "They're absolutely fascinating," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 