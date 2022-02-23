news, latest-news,

Being diagnosed with incurable cancer isn't stopping Portland's Kelly Anson from ticking off her bucket list. Almost six month ago, Ms Anson was diagnosed with mesothelioma, a cancer affecting the mesothelial cells which cover most internal organs. She was given 12-to-18 months to live. Her family, led by brother Sam Anson, are more than halfway to their $50,000 goal on GoFundMe. On Saturday, Mr Anson will run around Fawthrop Lagoon in Portland for 24 hours to raise more money. Some of their sisters are baking goods to sell on the day. "It's really turned into a day - there's going to be a barbecue lunch, a morning yoga class and ice cream," he said. Mr Anson said his sister underwent radiation two weeks ago then started chemotherapy on Thursday (February 24). "We've just got to wait and see how she reacts and reassess after all of the sessions. She'll now undergo 18 weeks of chemotherapy," Mr Anson said. "It's just another hurdle for us another piece of the journey." Ms Anson will undertake chemotherapy in Portland. "This means Kel will be able to live at home," he said. "It's a better experience because everything else she's had to be away from home and stay in hospitals and other places. It's so good to be so close to home." Ms Anson has ticked the first item off her list - a laneway art tour in Melbourne with her partner Shaun Clarke. She has also booked a hot air balloon ride in Geelong, a helicopter ride at the Twelve Apostles, glamping at Halls Gap, a visit to Halls Gap Zoo with family, a helicopter ride with her son (Kobe Garner) over the Grampians, and a river cruise along the Yarra River in Melbourne with some of her sisters and sister-in-law. Follow Ms Anson's story at the RUN for KEL Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/0403e110-3dc9-43e2-be31-8e80b8383991.jpg/r69_0_1131_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg