news, latest-news,

Police are investigating the cause of a fire on an unoccupied rural property near Cudgee on Tuesday evening. The Country Fire Authority was notified to reports of a grass fire spreading 5.43pm on Tuesday afternoon on the Hopkins Falls Road. Six CFA trucks and crews responded supported by Fire Rescue Victoria worked together to extinguish the fire. Warrnambool Police Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes told The Standard a person driving past noticed a grass fire in the rear yard of a disused house on Hopkins Falls Road on the north side. "Police are just trying to establish the facts about who and how the fire started and whether it was deliberate or by accidental means," Detective Senior Constable Hughes said. "Luckily the CFA attended before it had a chance to spread to neighbouring properties. The house which is very old doesn't appear to be damaged and wasn't occupied." Anyone with any information or knows the cause of the fire can give Detective Senior Constable Hughes a call on 5560 1174. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/5ecebf4e-dcc7-4474-b2a4-3328049fe08b.JPG/r0_305_6000_3695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg