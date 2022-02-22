'It's just so even': Race for finals heating up

news, latest-news,

BOTH Nestles and North Warrnambool Eels are treating their two remaining home-and-away fixtures as must-win as the race for the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals heats up. The Reid Oval-based Factory crept back inside the top four on Saturday after stunning Russells Creek at home in a match which could have major implications on the finals picture. Creek is all but certain to hold its spot inside the top four - a victory against either Brierly-Christ Church or North Warrnambool Eels would sew up the spot - but will face no shortage of competition. Wesley Yambuk, which is third, is in the same position. At this stage Merrivale, who has dropped just one game all season, is the only team certain to play finals in a season dubbed the most even in recent history. Fourth-placed Nestles and fifth-placed North Warrnambool both have 33 points courtesy of a tie they played out in January. If that didn't highlight their evenness, their runs posted and conceded are almost identical in 2021-22. Factory coach Alex Strauch was pleased with his side's progress and commitment. "We know we haven't played finals in 10 years but we've got two pretty big games to come," he said. "We knew if we won our last three we'd get in and we thought we might, depending on other results, get away with winning two. "That's the beauty of it though, it's in our hands. If we win all three, we'll get in. We're not relying on other people. We know that if we put the work in and take the chances when they come, we can win." Strauch said his club's final-round bout with Wesley Yambuk could become "enormous" if the Beavers were to lose to Dennington on Saturday. "I think North Warrnambool are playing Creek in that last round and we're playing Wesley Yambuk so it could be huge," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's good. It seems every game is just so meaningful this season. We need Port Fairy to win their last two (against North Warrnambool Eels and Dennington) but then they sneak up a bit too. "Dennington have snuck under the radar too - they ended up in the four as well a couple of weeks ago. It's just so even." Nestles, Merrivale and Wesley Yambuk all missed out on finals action this past season. Factory and the Beavers were in fact the bottom two teams in the association. The turnaround has been remarkable for both sides, neither of which recruited more than two players in the off-season. Strauch said a simplified approach was working wonders for his men. "For such a complicated game, the way we want to play is pretty basic," he said. "You know you want to make the other team score off good balls and you want to make the other team get you out. We know we have the talent to make anything. Last season if we'd have said we'll make 185 against Creek, 185 against North we'd have been laughed at and if you said we can chase down 190 batting second at Brierly people would've laughed at us even more. "We've done all three. It's that more level-headed approach. We're not too concerned if we face a maiden here or there but it's really the case of the first team to panic loses." North Warrnambool captain Nick Butters said his side's goal was simple: Keep winning. "We've known most of our games from here have been do-or-die and that it'd make it tough if we lost," he said. "The best way to do things is just to keep winning and to keep things in your control." Butters said scores to players like Bailey Jenkinson and Jackson Grundy had managed strong scores in recent weeks and said his side could benefit from strong batting going forward. "We've been harping on that a bit, turning 30s into 70s and 80s" he said.

