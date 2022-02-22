news, latest-news, afl, essendon, football, cobden

Essendon has appointed star midfielder Zach Merrett as sole vice-captain for the 2022 AFL season. The Bombers announced their three-man leadership group on Tuesday as the club gears up for their 150th year. The Cobden export has previous experience as vice-captain at the Bombers and a short stint as captain in the absence of Dyson Heppell in 2016. Merrett joins Heppell (captain) and Andrew McGrath (deputy-vice captain) in the leadership group. It will mark the sixth straight season of Heppell captaining the Bombers. The former Sandringham Dragon captured headlines a few years ago when he was surprisingly axed from the leadership group in 2020 having previously been part of the group from 2016 to 2019. He re-joined the leadership group in 2021. Fresh off putting pen to paper on a six-year contract extension last year, Merrett - who has now played 165 games since debuting in 2014 - will be eying off team success after the Bombers' eighth-played finish last year. The 26-year-old enjoyed a sublime year for the Bombers in 2021, clinching his third Crichton Medal as club best and fairest as well as earning his second All-Australian blazer. He averaged 31.5 disposals per match through the midfield as his side returned to finals. Merrett's Bombers take on the Western Bulldogs on Wednesday in a practice match and then St Kilda in the community series on Saturday March 5, before kicking off the season with a round one blockbuster against Geelong at the MCG on Saturday March 19. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

