news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Wednesday, 8.56am: An 80-year-old Warrnambool cyclist was heading south on Wiggs Lane before a fatal collision with a tip truck and trailer about 1pm on Tuesday. South-west police road safety adviser Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said the tip truck and trailer was heading east along Wangoom Road when the collision happened. He said a report was being prepared for the coroner. "Cyclist need to take care as they will always come off second best in a collision with a truck or even a car," he said. "Equally all road users should be mindful of cyclists when driving near or past them." Anyone with information about the collision is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333. Tuesday: A cyclist has died after a fatal crash involving a truck in Warrnambool on Tuesday afternoon, a police spokesperson has confirmed. Police are investigating the incident, and police media released a statement saying officers had been told a truck collided with a cyclist at the intersection of Wangoom Road and Wiggs Lane just after 1pm. The male cyclist, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene. The truck driver is assisting police with inquiries. Warrnambool Highway Patrol are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision. Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Earlier: Emergency services are on scene of a serious traffic accident in north Warrnambool. Traffic was blocked in the vicinity of Wangoom Road near the intersection of Wiggs Lane. The HEMS4 ambulance was called to the scene and left about 2.15pm. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said it was called to an incident about 1.10pm and the air ambulance was dispatched to a patient who was in a critical condition. MORE TO COME. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/2adda9ce-cd5a-4579-8cbb-a7caa0e62cd4.jpg/r4_85_1597_985_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg