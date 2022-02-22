news, latest-news,

A Portland man accused of dousing his housemate in petrol and setting him on fire wanted him to "burn in hell", a court has heard. Umit Gorgulu, then 36, is accused of attempting to murder his 47-year-old male housemate near Hamilton's Eversley Street on April 18, 2019. The man appeared in Warrnambool Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with attempted murder and two alternative charges of recklessly and intentionally causing serious injury. Prosecutor Ray Gibson QC told jurors the victim suffered "very horrific injuries" after he was set alight by the accused man while driving. He said Mr Gorgulu took a five-litre fuel can from the rear of the victim's ute and doused him in petrol before striking a green cigarette lighter. He said the fuel rapidly ignited and "effectively exploded". Mr Gibson said the vehicle and the victim were immediately engulfed in flames. He said the victim, who was driving, jumped out of the vehicle and on to the ground in an attempt to extinguish the fire. The utility continued for about five metres before colliding with a wire fence. Mr Gibson said a witness would tell the jury she heard the victim yell for help before she poured water on him. He alleged the witness also heard Mr Gorgulu say he wanted the victim to "burn in hell". The court heard the victim was later airlifted to The Alfred hospital where he was treated for severe burns to his head, body and internal organs, as well as inhalation injuries. He was in a coma for two weeks and required ongoing incubation due to respiratory failure. Mr Gibson said the accused man and the victim had travelled to Hamilton from Portland on the day of the incident to pick up a motorcycle. He said during the journey an argument ensued and the accused man was left on the side of the road. He said Mr Gorgulu hitched a ride to Hamilton with a woman who later lent him her phone to call the victim. In a voice message played to the jury, Mr Gorgulu allegedly said he would "f*** you up". Defence barrister James McQuillan, representing Mr Gorgulu, said his client did not intend to kill or cause serious injuries to the victim. He said the man tried to scare the victim by pouring petrol on the car in an attempt to stop him from driving. Mr McQuillan said Mr Gorgulu believed the victim was driving on drugs and that it was a "terrible accident". The trial before Justice Amanda Fox will continue on Wednesday.

