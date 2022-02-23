Tehan vows to bring shooting and marathon to south-west if Commonwealth Games go ahead in state

news, latest-news, commonwealth games, victoria, dan tehan

Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has vowed to do everything in his power to bring two Commonwealth Games events to the south-west. Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews revealed last week the state was in talks to host the 2026 event. He said the state government's submission was to have the games held predominantly in regional Victoria. Mr Tehan said he had a vision for Warrnambool to host the start or finish of the marathon and clay target shooting or pistol shooting - or both. "I think the south-west would be a magnificent venue for Commonwealth Games activities," he said. "I've already spoken to Warrnambool City Council about this." Mr Tehan said he believed the Warrnambool Clay Target Club and Warrnambool Olympic Pistol Club would be great facilities to host events. "We've actually produced some first-class shooters in south-west facilities," he said. "We've got two very good venues, which gives them options to make sure we don't miss out." Mr Tehan said there would be discussions between the state and federal government about funding for a state-held Commonwealth Games. "The federal government has always been willing to sit down and work through these things with the state government," he said. "If there was to be federal government support, we would want there to be an understanding that we would want the Commonwealth Games to have a footprint in every area of the state. "We would hope that it's not just focused around Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo." Warrnambool Clay Target president Malcom Dyson said the club would need to undergo upgrades to host the Commonwealth Games. He said the club had applied for funding for a $250,000 Olympic trench on two occasions but had been unsuccessful. Mr Dyson said the club was about to submit a third application. He said the club would at least three Olympic trenches to host a Commonwealth Games. Mr Dyson said he hoped the funding bid would be successful this year to give talented shooters, including Bookar's Penny Smith, access to a facility close to home. "We need something in this area that can help juniors progress towards making it at Olympic level," he said. Mr Dyson said the south-west had a number of talented junior shooters, but the need to travel to train made it difficult to compete at an elite level. Mr Tehan said he believed hosting Commonwealth Games events, including the start or finish of the marathon, would provide a great boost to the south-west economy. "I think it would be fantastic," Mr Tehan said. "An event like the Commonwealth Games would be truly uplifting and I think it would be a chance to demonstrate that Victoria extends beyond that inner circle of Melbourne and the large regional cities." IN OTHER NEWS:

