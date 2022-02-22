news, latest-news, sport, football, dennington, warrnambool

Dennington Football Netball Club president Anthony Dowd has put out the welcome mat for any local youngster searching for a game of junior football this season. The Warrnambool and District league club is on the hunt for more junior footballers to join the ranks this season, with the Dogs set to field under 18, under 15 and under 12 sides in 2022. At this stage, the Dogs have around 16 players locked in for under 18s, 14 for under 15s while the under 12s are seeing strong numbers. "We're not at panic stages where we're not going to have teams, we just need a few more if there's kids away or whatever so we won't struggle to put out any team," Dowd told The Standard. "There's plenty of kids around at clubs that have plenty of players that will miss out every second or third week because of their numbers, so we're just putting it out there that if they're going to miss out on a game, you're welcome to come to Dennington. "We're offering them a spot and a chance to play, there's no ties to the Dennington Football Club, but if they want a game on a Saturday we're putting it out there that there are spots available." The Dogs showed plenty of promise in the 2021 home and away season across their junior grades. In the under 18s the Dogs picked up two wins and will be hoping to build on some momentum. It was similar in the under 15s season with a pair of impressive wins giving plenty of optimism for improvement this upcoming season Dowd said there were challenges associated with junior numbers, especially after two COVID interrupted seasons as well as the inevitable loss of junior footballers to the sport. "Some clubs have really good junior numbers whereas some of us are a bit light on - from indications across the board, some reserves and under 18 teams are tight for numbers," he said. "We've had kids come across to the club in the last few seasons because at their home club they might not have got a game that week. "What happens is you come up against a team with 28 kids and you've got 14, so you can only play 14 on the ground so there are kids just sitting there watching. "The bottom line is we want kids playing footy, not on the sidelines watching. They need to be out on the ground playing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/2649e44d-da65-4b4b-aa44-c491444893ee.jpg/r0_155_4474_2683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg