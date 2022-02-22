news, latest-news,

Born: Warrnambool on April 8, 1966. Wife: Andrea. Children: Eamon and MacKenzie. Parents: Charlie and Margaret. Siblings: Brendan, Marlene, Andrew and Joanne. Education: West Warrnambool Primary School before going to St. Pius and then St Joseph's Primary School in Warrnambool. Secondary education was at Warrnambool CBC. Sporting highlight: Playing for Deakin University Football Netball Club (The Sharks) when they won the reserves premiership in 2001. It's incredible to think it's over 20 years since the Sharks won the reserves flag. What are your memories of that premiership victory? I'll never forget the day. We defeated Panmure to win our first and only flag. Darren O'Brien was the reserves coach when we won the premiership in 2001. We were the underdogs. Panmure was in front virtually all day. Tim Covey took a mark for us in the final seconds and he booted a goal. There were wild scenes on the ground after the win. The celebrations went on for four days after the win. We would go out for breakfast and then have a few beers, and the next minute, it was lunchtime and a few more beers, and it was really late in the day. One of the great things about playing footy at the Sharks was they knew how to party. Having university students involved with the club, we had an amazing cross-section of people that would go to our games and social functions. We were going to have a 20-year premiership reunion last year, but because of COVID, that was put on hold. We're hoping to organise something over the next few months. The backbone of the club was the volunteers who were involved each and every week, helping out doing different jobs around the place. One of those was Chris "Big Red" Jennings. Sadly, Chris passed away 10 years ago. He will always be remembered as a great bloke who made everyone welcome at the club. The scoreboard at the ground was named after Big Red, so there's always a reminder of him. Where did your footy career begin? I played juniors at South Warrnambool before going over to South Rovers. My mates Bill Primmer and Ian Durden encouraged me to go and play for Warrnambool when Grant Thomas was the playing coach. I never measured up at Warrnambool, so I had a short stint back at South Rovers before going out to the Sharks as my brother Andrew played there. The Sharks went into a one-year recess in 2016 and have not returned. Were you involved with the club when they had the recess? No. I had taken a keen interest in the sporting activities of my children. It was very sad to see the club go into recess in 2016, but they were struggling for numbers before COVID, which made it difficult for them to survive, and now COVID has made it really tough for all sporting clubs. I would love to see the Sharks come back one day, but in this current environment, it's going to be hard. Trevor, you've also played a lot of cricket. What was the first club that you played cricket for? I started out playing juniors with Nestles before finding it was better to go to the beach on hot Saturday afternoons compared to playing cricket, but I got involved out at Purnim Cricket Club socially, helping out behind the bar and as a supporter. One day, they were short of players and asked if I was interested in playing, so I played. I really enjoyed the experience and then I started playing cricket regularly. The highlight of my cricket career has been playing in the same side as my two children, Eamon and MacKenzie. Purnim Cricket Club could see that teams in the Grassmere Cricket Association were struggling for numbers. We got active in 2020 and had talks with the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association about having sides in that competition. We were accepted into the WDCA for 2021 and have now joined up with Grassmere . I've been the president of the Northern Raiders Cricket Club for the past four seasons. Two years with Purnim and the last two as president of the Northern Raiders. How are things progressing for the Northern Raiders? We're going very well. The club is lucky to have a great bunch of hardworking volunteers, who want to see cricket progress in this area. We've got teams in divisions two, three and four and junior sides but we're hoping to grow our numbers in the future. The club is a tenant of the Purnim Recreation Reserve. We're working at putting a turf wicket into place and have it ready for the next cricket season. There have been various working bees over the past few months to get the work done to install the turf wicket. We feel, with a turf wicket, we'll have wonderful facilities out at the Purnim Recreation Reserve. It'll mean once the works are finished, we'll have a turf wicket plus a hard wicket and we should be able to attract some of the division one players out from Warrnambool. It's amazing that so many people are not aware of the facilities we have in place at the Purnim Recreation Reserve. We're still selling sods as part of our drive to install the turf wicket. People who purchase sods have their names placed on an honour board in the clubrooms to acknowledge their generosity. The club has received wonderful support from the Moyne Shire over the years in seeing we continue to thrive. Trevor, away from your sporting achievements - you used to work at the Warrnambool Co-Op. We're you surprised the business closed its doors in late 2007? Yes, I was shocked and disappointed. The Co-Op had been an iconic business in Warrnambool for so many years. I started work there at the age of 17 and worked there for 20 years. I had not worked there for about 10 years before it closed. It was just a shame to see it closed. Undoubtedly, the great grounding that staff had working at the Co-Op helped them with gaining jobs in the future, but, as I said, it was just disappointing to see it closed.

