news, latest-news,

The perfect home-and-away season doesn't come along all too often. But in unpacking Lawn Green's unblemished division two record, you're sure to find the right mix of teamwork and compatibility within its four walls. Lead Doreen Prout said the group, which made the 2020/21 grand final, hadn't missed a beat this year despite a shuffle in positions. "It's basically the same team as last year but we've just swapped some positions around," she said. "We had lady skips last year but we have put men up there so that's probably made us a little stronger. I think because we've all been in the team, we knew how they worked, we knew what everyone was capable of. "To go through undefeated, that's unbelievable for a little club." On Tuesday, Lawn Green concluded its regular campaign with a 78-46 win over sister team Lawn Blue. Prout, who moved from skip to lead between seasons, said Green's record was largely made possible by a team-first mentality. "We've all pulled our weight and done our little bit which adds up," she said. "That's the important thing I feel, it's not just left up to the same one every time." Lawn's very record will be put to the test when it shifts into finals mode next week, though are earnest not to get too far ahead of themselves. Prout said the hope was to replicate exactly what had been done all season long. "Sometimes you can get to finals and be a bit ordinary," she said. "We'll think positive; nobody's out there to put a bad bowl down, we'll all be trying hard. If we can focus on that, it'll be great." Until then, Prout's focus rests on securing a second finals berth, this time with division three weekend pennant team, Lawn Gold. "We started off a little slow but we've come up and this Saturday will determine if we make it into a final or not. We're sitting fifth but the points are close," she said, referencing the three points separating third from seventh. Now in her 10th season at Lawn after arriving from the now-defunct St John's Bowls Club, Prout laughed she "often feels like she has a bed at the club" such is the time she spends within its grounds. Along with husband Ian, the pair current run the club's Corporate Cup, while sharing the same rink on Tuesdays. "He's skipping and I'm leading, whereas I skipped last year and he was third," she said. "Ian and I get on really well bowling together though, we don't have any hassles." Prout also wished Lawn Red, the club's division three team, well after they too secured a midweek finals berth. Midweek finals begin next Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/ef451653-50f6-4724-a8ba-a42f04898faa.jpg/r0_49_2561_1496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg