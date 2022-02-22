news, latest-news,

About $400,000 will be spent implementing the first stage of the Warrnambool council's Merri River plan with works to begin later this year. The plan - which has previously been labelled a "future Lake Pertobe" because it was visionary - will include a new walking track and canoe/kayak access points. The funding was included in a $1.02 million allocation to upgrade the Merri and Hopkins rivers - most of it spent on restoring natural bush and vegetation along the banks to prevent run-off from surrounding farmlands getting into the water. But a portion will be used to implement part of the South of Merri Open Space Precinct Plan - something that was completed by the council in late 2020. The Merri River Connections project will provide all-weather shared walking paths between Woodend Road Reserve and Platypus Park. There will also be new seating installed at Platypus Park and a canoe/kayak launching point and picnic table at Woodend Road Reserve. Works are slated to begin in October 2022 and completed by June 2023. The works will be funded by the grant, but the council said it would continue to assess future funding options for the delivery of the plan over time. When the South of the Merri Precinct Plan was unveiled it was touted as turning the area into the "future Lake Pertobe". The precinct plan includes three new bridges, a wetlands walking loop, another dog park for the city and a scooter park. The existing pump shed building at the end of Queens Road has also been earmarked for reuse as a cafe or bike/kayak hire facility which would take advantage of the new paths and two proposed canoe launching ramps. One of the proposed bridges, over the Merri River at the end of Bromfield Street, is to connect up with the new housing estate. Just whether that would be a pedestrian or vehicle traffic bridge was left open to debate, but the need for another crossing over the river has long been flagged by the council. And with the population on the other side of the river continuing to expand, the growing need for another bridge has recently been highlighted. During the council elections, councillor Otha Akoch called for the planned new bridge over the Merri River to be fast-tracked to link Bromfield Street with the burgeoning new northern housing estates. Cr Akoch said he was still keen to see a bridge built over the river, and it was something he was raising at meetings. He said the area needed a bit of attention because of the increase in development and population growth. But the council said any proposal to upgrade the bridge was currently "unfunded".

