Claims that rate capping had cost the south-west 100 jobs and was hurting residents have been rejected by a ratepayers group who oppose any move to scrap the measure. Authors of the Australian Services Union-commissioned report say council rate capping hurt ratepayers and residents rather than protecting them. But Warrnambool Ratepayers Association president Joan Kelson said ratepayers shouldn't be burdened with council's employment costs. The report from the Australia Institute's Centre for Future Work found the state government's rate capping policy had reduced the scope and quality of local government services and damaged local workforces. The union said data showed capping had cost councils 39 jobs in Warrnambool, 19 in Moyne, 22 in Glenelg and 18 each in Southern Grampians and Corangamite. Mrs Kelson said wages for council staff and any future growth should be able to be funded through the current rate base and any state government funding streams available. "Budget talks would be going on down at the council at the moment and I hope our council is being mindful about where the monies are being spent to not burden the ratepayers with an increase after a particularly tough couple of years," she said. Mrs Kelson also said they were yet to see the outcome of an organisational review and what that meant for staffing and services offered by the council. She also called for a review of executive pay levels to see whether that might result in more staff and better services on the ground where Warrnambool needed it. The report found local government revenue from other sources, including user fees and fines, was now growing at more than twice as fast as before the cap was introduced. Victorian ASU Secretary Lisa Darmanin said Victorians were seeing fewer services provided by local government, with more "user pays" to cover the funding shortfalls and the casualisation of council workforces, creating employment insecurity. "Local government is an important and outsized employer of choice in regional Victoria, that could be providing even more high-quality middle-income jobs in regional Victoria," she said. "Local communities know what they need, they don't need interference from the state government in Melbourne. "Rate capping imposes a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach at the expense of democratic decision-making and local jobs and services." Report author and economist Dan Nahum said there was no evidence rate caps made local councils more efficient but they instead simply took money out of much-needed council services and robbed local communities of employment opportunities. "Far from protecting ratepayers and residents, rate caps hurt them," Mr Nahum said. "Rate caps compromise service delivery, negatively impact employment and wages amongst residents employed in the local government sector, result in higher fees collected through other revenue tools, and reduce local government expenditures flowing back into the private sector." The report found that despite Victoria recording population growth of over 20 per cent in the past decade, there were about 3000 fewer local government workers in 2019-20 than eight years earlier, and rate capping has cost up to 7425 jobs in the public and private sectors, reducing GDP by up to $890 million in 2021-22.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nB9BrLNgExsfwsLgDBevWP/da1c1d26-658b-4acc-8d17-e39950972520.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg