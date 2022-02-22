news, latest-news,

Police are investigating the brazen theft of a $2000 red dirt motorbike in the Lismore district on Monday evening. Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an incident happened at a Larralea property about 6pm. "Two men attended at the property. There was a dispute with the property occupants," he said. "The two men then went to a shed/garage where they forced entry and stole a red dirt bike valued at about $2000. "The occupants reported the incident to police and it's understood a family member owns the motorbike." Detective Senior Constable Fisher said there had been a series of crimes in the Lismore and Skipton district in the past month. He said the back door of the Skipton Football Netball Club was kicked in between 10pm last Friday night and 7pm on Monday. He said it appeared that nothing was stolen. It's suspected that offences are linked to break-ins at the Lismore and Skipton swimming pools. Anyone with information about any of the incidents is requested to contact the Warrnambool police station (5560 1333) or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

