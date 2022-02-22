news, latest-news,

A driver was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation after a two-car collision at the Warrnambool intersection of Fairy Street and Raglan Parade on Tuesday morning. A police spokesman said it was believed a vehicle heading north in Fairy Street failed to stop at a red traffic light just after 7am. A vehicle heading east along Raglan Parade, facing a green light, has then made contact with the front end to the side of the north-bound car. There was a collision and the Fairy Street vehicle flipped onto its roof, near the Warrnambool Primary School in Jamieson Street. Emergency services were called and police, ambulance and fire rescue Victoria officers attended. An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the accident scene at about 7am. "A male patient has been taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital. He is not believed to be critical," she said. Police confirmed the driver was taken to hospital for observation. A FRV spokeswoman said four firefighters responded to a crash in Warrnambool on Tuesday morning. "FRV crews were called to Raglan Parade at 7am after a caller to Triple Zero (000) reported two cars had crashed, and one was leaking fuel," she said. "Firefighters arrived on scene in four minutes to find one of the vehicles had flipped. "They worked to make the scene safe and transferred one person into the care of Ambulance Victoria paramedics, before they handed the scene over to Victoria Police." It's expected the Fairy Street driver will be issued with an infringement notice by police for failing to stop at a red traffic light.

