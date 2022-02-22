news, latest-news,

A 17-year-old Hamilton youth will appear in a court again on Tuesday after being charged with another series of crimes. He was arrested on Monday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight for a bail/remand hearing. The youth was charged with theft of a vehicle, theft from vehicles, burglary, theft and breaching his bail conditions. He was already on bail after being charged with attempted theft of a vehicle, theft from vehicles, possession of drugs and unlicensed driving. The youth's regular offending has been causing a headache for Hamilton police and they are looking forward to his 18th birthday next month, which will make it harder for him to get bail during court appearances. Police allege that between Feb 5 and 7 the youth went to a Hamilton property, entered a vehicle parked in the driveway and stolen cash. The following night he committed a similar offence at a different address and is alleged to have stole electrical equipment. On February 7 the youth visited a friend at a Kent Road property about midnight, when he is alleged to have taken keys to a vehicle from a hook in the kitchen and drove off. He was confronted by the owner of the vehicle several times, said he would return the vehicle but never did. Then on February 11 it's alleged the youth and a male associate went to a Hamilton home while the female resident was away. She had neighbours caring for her dog and they saw the youth and another man in the vicinity. The resident returtned later that night to find the front and back doors unlocked. Numerous items including an iPad, medication and jewellery were missing. Police are expected to oppose bail in court today, claiming the youth is an unaccaeptable risk of continuing to offend.

