Police at Torquay and heading an investigation into a stolen car and associated incidents.
Police are continuing to investigate how a stolen silver Ford Territory finished up in Mortlake on Sunday.
Torquay police crime investigation unit detectives are heading enquiries after the vehicle was intercepted in Mortlake's Mills Street about 3pm Sunday.
There were two people found in the vehicle but they were released pending further investigations - a Colac woman in her 40s and a Colac man in his 30s.
The 2002 model vehicle, worth about $5000, was stolen from Buckley, near Winchelsea, in late January, after it was lent by the owner to another person.
That person ended up in hospital for about a week suffering multiple injuries and it seems the vehicle was passed on to other associates before being seen in Mortlake.
Anyone with information about the vehicle, or how the loanee finished up in hospital with significant injuries, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
