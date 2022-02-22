news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool man was already on bail when he allegedly crashed his motorbike, taking out a road sign and then fleeing the scene. Travis Carmen, 45, of Wanstead Street, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he made a successful bail application. The court heard that on February 2, he allegedly crashed the motorcycle he was riding into a 'keep left' sign at the intersection of Warrnambool's Moore Street and Cramer Street about 5am. The collision caused the sign to break from the ground. A witness driving past noticed the bike in the middle of the intersection, stopped to retrieve it and found a black wallet. He attempted to call emergency services to report the collision when Mr Carmen allegedly emerged from nearby bushes and asked him not to call police. The witness helped the accused hide the bike in the bushes before driving him about 100 metres west of the intersection. The accused left the scene and did not report the collision. The witness later attended Warrnambool police station, handed in the wallet he located at the scene and reported the crash. Mr Carmen was identified through documents in his wallet. The court heard he was already on bail for driving offences, and possessing cannabis and 79 ritalin tablets. Police attended his home about 5.30am and the man was not home, despite a bail curfew between 10pm and 6am. He was arrested on Saturday walking on Kepler Street and found in possession of a capped syringe, which police alleged was used to inject ice. A Warrnambool social worker said rehabilitation was Mr Carmen's top goal and that if released on bail, he would receive 24-hour support work before attending at a Salvation Army-run rehabilitation program. Benjamin Smith, representing Mr Carmen, said the man suffered a significant brain injury that would make custody more onerous than the general population. He said he also suffered lower back pain, anxiety and depression. The court heard the man had 15 pages of prior criminal history, which included a significant jail term following an armed robbery in 2013. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he accepted there was of a "plethora of support" for Mr Carmen which would not be available while in custody on remand. He granted the man bail but urged him not to do "stupid things". Mr Carmen will appear in court again on April 19 for a mention hearing. He must abide by strict bail conditions.

