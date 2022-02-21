news, latest-news,

Warrnambool-trained colt Sir Maximus scored a dogged victory in his racecourse debut for Lindsey Smith at Terang on Monday. Sir Maximus, with Jarrod Fry aboard, fought back to beat Pentegra by a long head with Murray Factor back in third place in the maiden plate over 1200 metres. Smith said the three-year-old will improve with the racetrack experience under his belt. "Sir Maximus showed a great will to win," the multiple group one winning trainer told The Standard. "There's not many horses that get headed and fight back to win at their debut. I thought it was a good win. Sir Maximus jumped well and looked under pressure at the 100 metre mark but he kept on fighting. "I've got no big plans for Sir Maximus at this stage. We'll just see how he pulls up after this before weighing up our options. Fry said Sir Maximus has the right attitude to be a nice horse. "It was a good win," he said. "I had ridden Sir Maximus in a jump-out at Colac last week and he impressed me and went on with the job today. He's got a fierce will to win which will take him a long way." Sir Maximus picked up more than $22,000 for his maiden win. Fellow local trainer Peter Chow handed out praise for his track work rider Daniel Small following the win of Outstanding Reward in a benchmark race. "Outstanding Reward over-raced in her last preparation," Chow said. "Daniel has done a great job with her on the training track. Outstanding Reward has won two of her four starts which is a great way to start off her career. "I think with a bit of time she might get out to races over 1400 metres." From her four starts Outstanding Reward has won more than $28,000 in prizemoney.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/919b8a64-c59f-414a-81fc-f845475c67c8.jpg/r0_227_4466_2750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg