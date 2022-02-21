news, latest-news,

JOSH Place is building his versatility. The Camperdown youngster spent most his junior career through the midfield but shifted down back this past season. Place is expected to hold more responsibility in 2022 as the Magpies work to cover several key departures. "You go from playing your own role in the midfield - sometimes you get a defensive role there - but in the back line you've just got to worry about your man flat out," he said. "It does change (your mindset) a lot. It was a good experience. It was a lot different to what I'm used to, that's for sure. "I was playing in the back line in a tagging kind of role when it came to those situations and it really put me under the pump there a couple of times." The Magpies will be without Fraser Lucas, Billy Arnold, Riley Arnold and Matt Field who are all moving to Queensland for 2022. Ruckman Will Rowbottom is likely to remain in Darwin - where he's featured for Palmerston Magpies - through the winter. Werribee-based former co-coach Jack Williams has also signed for Bacchus Marsh in the Ballarat Football Netball League. IN OTHER NEWS: But Place said the chance to blood more youth was exciting to be a part of. "Quite a few of my mates, I assume will come through this year so it'll be good to play with them," he said. "We've been doing three nights a week which is a big commitment and gets to you at the end of the week but it hasn't been too bad. "I feel I recover pretty well but it does take it out of you a bit." Camperdown will play Terang Mortlake at Leura Oval in round one in a match which will pit two teams of young guns against each other. It will be part of a Super Saturday. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/baf9ece7-4423-4e7b-8b3c-5ade640815ab.jpg/r2_336_4579_2922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg