A Hamilton man not long released from jail was filmed assaulting a man and robbing him of cannabis, a court has heard. Jesse Cosgrove, 26, of Hamilton, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates on Monday to robbery and assault. The court heard Cosgrove punched the victim in the face a number of times after a disagreement turned physical at a Hamilton address last year. He called the victim a "dog", and demanded cannabis from him. The robbery was captured on co-accused Jason Ford's phone. Police uncovered the video after Mr Ford was arrested on unrelated charges and his phone was seized. Then on November 14, Cosgrove was located at a Hamilton property in breach of an intervention order. A search uncovered cannabis in a plastic bag in the bedroom. When arrested and interviewed, Cosgrove made full admission to the offending. Defence lawyer Matthew Pikin said a childhood exposed to family violence and instability led Cosgrove to "cyclical" lifestyle of criminal offending and drug abuse. Mr Pikin said the attack on the victim, who is well known to the accused, wasn't premeditated. "He didn't know the incident was being filmed," he said. "At 26 he recognises he is no longer a child. This offending was shortly after his release from prison so the hardest work would be upon his release back to the community. "It would take a lot of hard work and strong community support or he will likely find himself back in the position he is in today. "He needs community support to break the cycle." Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said Cosgrove will be sentenced on February 24 following a community corrections assessment. "While this may have been spontaneous behaviour it has to be given significant weight," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rhV3xmHEy3uGWV84VpTnhE/8ff8cabf-8bd6-40d1-bf45-82b57a2ee9e1.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg