Flu cases expected to increase in south-west

South-west residents with flu-like symptoms have been urged to stay at home even if they test negative for COVID-19. South West Healthcare's infection prevention co-ordinator Jenny Lukeis said there was expected to be a higher number of people affected by influenza in 2022. "We are expecting a higher rate of influenza this year, compared with previous years," Ms Lukeis said. "In 2020 and 2021 we saw minimal flu circulating due to various controls such as international border closure, reduced movement in the community, mask-wearing and many people working from home. "As this changes it is reasonable to expect that influenza and a number of other viral infections will begin to circulate more widely. The advice for anyone who is feeling unwell is to stay home. "Even if it's not COVID, stay home until you are well." Ms Lukeis said influenza could have a devastating impact on the community. "The habits we have learned from COVID (hand-washing, mask-wearing when unwell etc) have been valuable reminders about how to stay healthy generally, and we should keep them up," she said. Warrnambool's chief medical officer Dr Phil Hall said the rate of respiratory viruses - not just COVID-19 - was expected to rise with restrictions easing. "There's been almost no flu over the last 18 months but with the opening of society again - the borders opening, more people getting out and about and more people returning to work - there will be a higher number of cases," Dr Hall said. He said the flu could be deadly to vulnerable members of society. "Let's not forget the flu has the potential to be deadly as well, particularly for older and medically compromised people," Dr Hall said. "We can't assume COVID is the only risk." Dr Hall said people with flu-like symptoms should first get tested for COVID-19. "At the moment people need to assume it's COVID until proven otherwise," he said. Vaccines are expected to be available in March.

