news, latest-news,

REIGNING Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winner Gold Medals is on track for another tilt at Australia's most famous jumping race. The Symon Wilde-trained Gold Medals, who started his career winning a 1000-metre flat race at Warrnambool in 2012, is chasing his third Grand Annual victory in five years at this year's May racing carnival. Wilde's stable foreman Liam Hoy said the 12-year-old is in great shape leading into the 5500-metre contest. "We can't fault the way Gold Medals has come back into work," Hoy said. "Gold Medals is a stable favourite. He's been an amazing horse. His record in the Grand Annual is sensational. He just loves the environment of being around the stables and going down to the beach. I would say he looks better than what he did last year in the lead up to the Annual. I don't think anyone would know he's a 12-year-old when they look at him. He looks that great." From his 19 jumps starts, Gold Medals has won seven races and finished in the minor placegetters stall on nine occasions. The Wilde stable won the Marong Cup on Saturday with French Moon and followed it up with McKeever winning a benchmark 64 at Ballarat on Sunday. Hoy said the winning run is due to the hardworking staff at the stable. "The results are a great reward for our staff," Hoy said. "They all do great jobs. French Moon has been a slow maturing horse who is just starting to put it all together. I think by next season, he will have developed into a handy stayer. We freshened up McKeever after his last start failure. He's been lightly raced and we feel there's still a bit of improvement in him going forward." The Garden was well backed to win the last race for the Wilde stable at Flemington on Saturday but could only manage a third placing. Hoy said, given a bit of time, The Garden will turn into a promising galloper. "I would say The Garden is about six months away," he said. "The Garden has a fantastic record. I don't think we can be over critical of his efforts on the track." The Garden has won three of his eight starts and filled the minor placings four times. Training ranks at Colac have been bolstered with the arrival of Jarrod Robinson from Bendigo. Robinson, who has been training for more than four years, arrived with 10 horses to his new on-course training base last week. "I'm really excited to have moved to Colac," Robinson said. "The plan is I'll have 15 to 20 horses in work here within a few months. I'm grateful the club has given me the opportunity to relocate to Colac. I've got eight boxes, 16 big under-cover yards and 18 paddocks. It's a very good set-up that I've got to train from. I started out as a farrier when I was 16 and my love for horses has grown from there." The 37-year-old trainer is hoping to have his first winner from his Colac stables at Moonee Valley this Friday night when he saddles up Wellsford in a benchmark race over 3000 metres. Wellsford won his last start at Moonee Valley earlier this month. New Easy-fix steeplechase panels will be in place for the opening jumps trials at Warrnambool on March 4, before being used at its first jumps meeting for 2022 on March 25. Warrnambool Racing Club CEO Tom O'Connor said the new steeplechase fences are safer for jumps jockeys and horses. "The Australian Jumps Racing Association and Racing Victoria should be congratulated for investing in the latest infrastructure for jumps racing," O'Connor said. "We as a club are delighted to have the new fences on-course, as jumps racing is such an important part of our club. Jumps racing has come off the back of a very successful 2021 season and we're confident with the new fences we'll have another great year in 2022." O'Connor said ideally, the track needed some rain. "We haven't had much rain over the summer," he said. "Our track staff have done a remarkable job in keeping the track in top shape for our summer meetings but it would help us if we got rain before the jumps season begins," Warrnambool will stage a maiden and open hurdle plus a steeplechase at its March 25 meeting. Top Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot is ready to tackle the $200,000 group three Mannerism Stakes at Caulfield this Saturday, according to her trainer Tom Dabernig. Flying Mascot resumed with a second placing behind the now retired Probabeel in the Bellmaine Stakes at Caulfield last week. "We'll be going to the Mannerism with Flying Mascot," Dabernig said. "She's pulled up well after her run in the Bellmaine. I'm very happy with her fitness going into the Mannerism." From her 11 starts, Flying Mascot has won four races and earned more than $285,000 in stakemoney. Jockey Melissa Julius pleaded guilty to a whip infringement at Warrnambool last Thursday. Stewards said Julius used her whip on nine occasions prior to the 100 metres. Julius was suspended for seven meetings. Her suspension begins at midnight February 23. Julius was also fined $200. Fellow hoop Joe Bowditch was outed on a careless riding charge following his ride on Nursery Chime at Ballarat on Sunday. Bowditch will be on the sidelines for 10 meetings. CORONA LAD: nice effort to finish sixth when he jumped in class on Saturday. He won his first two starts before Saturday's performance. He will be hard to beat next time in lesser company. IRISH SONGS: he's ready to win again after running second over 1200 metres at Flemington. Irish Songs made good ground over the concluding stages, which should hold him in good stead for his next outing. ZAC SPAIN: underrated jockey who quietly goes about his business. Spain showed his skills booting home two winners at Bendigo on Saturday. PEARLMAN: imported galloper who worked to the line solidly in a 2250-metre race on Saturday. Pearlman is on a jumping campaign and may be one to follow this season in the up-and-overs after a couple of promising flat runs in distance races.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/0de81b82-9d90-4859-914e-8d5320d2d20e.jpg/r0_384_4936_3173_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg