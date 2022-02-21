news, latest-news,

The driver of a gold Nissan Altima had a lucky escape after his vehicle's engine caught fire at the weekend. Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said officers were alerted on Sunday morning after the engine caught fire and the vehicle was left parked at the Von Guerard Lookout on Lake View Road. He said the Nissan was being driven by the owner along Lake View Road when the incident happened. "It appears the engine caught fire. The driver was able to park at the lookout and he's been able to extinguish the fire himself," he said. "He's used a mat out of the boot and a sunshade to suppress the fire. The damage has largely been limited to the engine bay. "The owner has been spoken to by police members and it could have been a far worse outcome." Eugene von Guerard painted the landscape Tower Hill and that painting was used as a plan when trees were replanted at what is now the Tower Hill State Game Reserve. He painted the landscape in mid 1855 and it took 55 days to complete the highly detailed work.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/5c634a2c-1ff1-47a2-9b19-1c03f4f6a3bb.jpg/r21_0_260_135_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg