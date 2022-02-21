news, latest-news,

A REPRESENTATIVE cricket series which mirrors the old Hudson Shield is the latest step forward for women's cricket in the south-west. Warrnambool will play a series likely consisting of teams from Hamilton, Mount Gambier, Colac and Geelong as part of the Festival of Cricket in 2022-23, joining men's and over 40s counterparts. The tournament is likely to take place over a series of weekends with finals to determine an overall winner. Western Waves president Lloyd Ilett said Ballarat had also expressed interest and a six-team competition would mean east and west conferences were put in place. Ilett said women's representative cricket had been on the Hamilton and District Cricket Association's agenda for up to 15 years but was thrilled it was finally taking shape. It comes as Warrnambool produced a bold performance to stun women's cricket powerhouse Hamilton in an exhibition representative game at Avery's Paddock on Sunday. It was the first Warrnambool and District Cricket Association senior women's representative side in history. Warrnambool batted first and posted a total of 129 from its 30-over innings, with Nestles' Mikaela Doran top-scoring with 43. Hamilton was flying in response and was 0-72 until Jacque Dickson removed Ella Jackson on 17. Soon after, Hamilton captain Claire Widdicombe retired not out and Warrnambool clamped down. The Jason Elliott-coached side used eight bowlers to strangle out Hamilton and restricted them to 6-121. Warrnambool captain Brooke Herbertson was lost for words post-match but said she was proud of the side for their efforts. "I don't have any words," she said. "There's so much talent in this side. We all backed each other and supported each other. We all had our roles to do and we were able to do that and get over the line." Herbertson said the side was tactically prepared heading into the clash. "Jase (Elliott) was in iso last week so he'd done his research," she said. "He's worked out what everybody's strengths and weaknesses are, not weaknesses, but how we complement each other in what we do." Herbertson said the Festival of Cricket concept was exciting. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's going to be really good," she said. "It's good that we're starting to get that little bit more appreciation and understanding that we are good enough to have our own competition, that we are good enough to keep going and we just want to play cricket and have fun. "That's probably why we're playing so well. We're just enjoying each other's company and playing." The Standard revealed in January the Warrnambool region had some of the highest participation growth for women's cricket in the state. The senior competition - which is in just its second season - expanded from four teams to six prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2da144a6-370c-44c5-a37d-cd6f173472f5.JPG/r0_220_6000_3610_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg