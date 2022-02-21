news, latest-news,

Police are seeking information from the public after the Lismore outdoor swimming pool was the target of another raid. Detective Senior Constable Ross Hatton, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said that in the early hours of Monday morning offenders cut the padlock on a gate. "They have then entered the office through a window and stolen about $250 cash and a laptop computer valued at $1000," he said. "The cash was removed from a safe which was bolted to the wall and in the process of that offending there was some damage caused to brick work. "We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious, in the vicinity of the pool in Cameron Street, during the early hours of Monday morning to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000." Detective Senior Constable Hatton said the pool office had previously been the target of thieves.

