news, latest-news,

Regional and rural areas account for more than 40 per cent of non-family violence intervention orders, despite making up just 24 per cent of the state's population. New data released by the Sentencing Advisory Council today revealed there were a disproportionate number of Personal Safety Intervention Orders (PSIOs) issued in regional Victoria in the 10 years from 2011. The report was the first of three to assist the Victorian Law Reform Commission in its inquiry on improving responses to stalking. A PSIO is a court order designed to protect someone from unwanted behaviours by a non-family member. In the magistrates court, PSIOs were more often issued between people living in close proximity, such as neighbours and co-tenants. Just three per cent were between strangers. In the children's court, the orders were mainly issued in a school-related context, which could have involved friends of the respondent or student-teacher relationships. There were over 100,000 applications for PSIOS in Victorian courts in the 10-year period and 26,000 breaches recorded by police in the 10-year period, the report revealed. Regional court locations accounted for 43 per cent of all cases involving breaches in the magistrates court and 65 percent in the children's court. Sentencing Advisory Council chair Emeritus Professor Arie Freiberg AM said the disproportionate number of PSIO matters in regional Victoria was concerning. "Time and again we see regional Victoria over-represented in justice system statistics," he said. "And the underlying causes are almost invariably higher rates of socioeconomic disadvantage and lack of services." Just over half of respondents were male (57 per cent) and two-thirds of protected persons were female (67 per cent). The most frequently imposed sentences were adjourned undertakings (25 per cent of charges) and fines (24 per cent) averagine just over $500. Imprisonment and community correction orders were also common (20 per cent each). PSIO breach offenders had relatively high rates of subsequent offending. The report revealed 31 per cent of offenders were sentenced again within 12 months, 46 per cent within two years and 53 per cent in three years. This is double the general reoffending rate for all offenders in Victoria. Reoffending rates were considerably higher for children than they were for adults. 84 per cent of children were sentenced again at least once, while reoffending rates were higher for males than they were for females. A quarter of breaches included violent reoffending. Crime Statistics Agency data shows incidents of stalking, harassment and threatening behaviour spiked nearly 200 percent in the south-west between 2012 and 2021. The number of recorded incidents jumped from 81 to 199 in the region's six local government areas: Colac-Otway, Corangamite, Glenelg, Moyne, Southern Grampians and Warrnambool. That data refers only to adult offenders. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/f158372c-e55a-4060-9fd8-a9770f3047f3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg