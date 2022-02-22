news, latest-news,

WHAT needs to change in order to create a safe, healthy and equal society for women in south-west Victoria? That's what Women's Health and Wellbeing Barwon South West wants the community to consider ahead of March4Justice. This Sunday women across Australia will unite for March4Justice, a national movement calling for real parliamentary action to prevent violence against women. Chief executive Emma Mahony said women from the south-west had an opportunity to have their voices heard via a digital platform established by WHWBSW. "This is an incredible opportunity to hear the diverse and unique voices of women in the region," Ms Mahony said. "Their views will not only shape regional initiatives, but they will strengthen our calls for increased funding for women's health and wellbeing in state and federal budgets." In Victoria, the number of family violence incidents reported to police rose by 152.3 per cent over the past five years to March 2016, according to the Crime Statistics Agency; Warrnambool by 90.2 per cent over the same period. The events of 2021 exposed the extent to which the Australian Parliament falls short of community expectations of gender equality and respect for women, Ms Mahony said. READ MORE: Ms Mahony said multiple high-profile incidents of sexual harassment, gender-based bullying and toxic culture served as a reminder that urgent and decisive action is needed to prevent violence against women. Change is underway in the region as 33 local public sector organisations prepare to launch their Gender Equality Action Plans, a requirement under the Gender Equality Act. READ MORE: How the new Gender Equality Act will make communities safer and stronger "It's vital that women's voices continue to drive both local and national improvements and our March4Justice campaign provides an opportunity for women, in all of their diversity, to have their say on exactly what needs to change," Ms Mahony said. Women can have their say at www.womenshealthbsw.org.au/event/march4justice/ and the insights gleaned from local women will be shared via WHWBSW social media platforms on Sunday February 27. If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/66091053-bfc8-43ae-aa09-9e4da2727ed2.JPG/r0_832_2921_2482_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg