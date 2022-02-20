Former Narrawong Store snapped up at auction

news, latest-news,

A former Narrawong icon has been snapped up at auction. The former store, which closed in early 2017, was snapped up by a south-west buyer for $380,000 on Saturday. A1 Real Estate Solutions agent Michael Goldby said between 80 and 90 people attended the auction. Related content: Opportunity awaits for investor in Narrawong He said bidding started at $250,000 and there were bids from three parties. "The vendors were extremely happy," Mr Goldby said. He said the new owners had not disclosed their plans for the former store, which includes the shop and a residence on a 5896-square-metre block. Mr Goldby said the site had a lot of potential. He said he believed a number of Narrawong residents hoped the new owners may have plans to reopen the store,

