Sweet success: Gators snap up second Twenty20 crown of season

CHRIS Bant says Allansford-Panmure's second Twenty20 premiership of the season is proof it can match it with the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's best. The Gators skipper whacked 62 from just 46 balls to inspire his team to a seven-wicket victory against Brierly-Christ Church on Sunday, its second of the season after it lifted the $15,000-to-the-winner Sungold Cup on Australia Day. The Twenty20 grand final was originally scheduled for January but the south-west's COVID-19 omicron outbreak meant it was moved to February. Bant said the result was a boost for the club's supporters and committee, which he described as some of the region's best. "It shows the (Sungold Cup) wasn't a fluke I suppose. I think it shows when we play the right way we can be a good Twenty20 side," he said. "It's one of those (formats), it can go either way. Sometimes the opposition can get a score you can't chase. "To keep them to a 135 on this ground, you think that shouldn't be enough but it always can be. We were looking at them getting 150 or 160 for a while so to peg them back, on the back of our youngest bowler Patty Hewson bowling three pretty crucial overs, was great." Bant said Hewson, 17, had a bright future and reserved praise for his maturity at the crease. "For an off-spinner to bowl at the end - and at that time he was bowling with the wind going to the leg-side of a short boundary - they just couldn't get a hold of him," he said. "It shows he's coming in with a big future becuase I think if you can be calm in a situation like that at 17, it shows the future is very bright I think." Bant said the club wanted to give genuine opportunity to both Hewson and another 17-year-old in Ethan Boyd through 2021-22. IN OTHER NEWS: "They're our next generation and that's how the club improves," he said. "They've got a responsibility and they've both opened the bowling in the Twenty20s. I've got a lot of confidence in them. Bant said success in the Twenty20 format "kept motivation going". "Obviously we're out of contention for finals now in the longer form but this keeps you pushing and trying to improve to be able to play well in these games," he said. In other results, Warrnambool's representative women's team defeated Hamilton in an eight-run thriller. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

