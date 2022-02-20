news, latest-news,

Punters who took the odds-on for Tuvalu at Flemington on Saturday were left with worthless tickets but Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith said there were excuses for the shock defeat of the promising four-year-old. Tuvalu was beaten a length by Gentleman Roy in a $130,000 race over 1600 metres. Smith said a veterinary test of Tuvalu after the race revealed there was blood in his urine. "We had Tuvalu checked out straight after the race," the multiple group-one winning trainer told The Standard. "The vets said there was blood in his urine. The vets think he may have gall-stones in his bladder which explains his defeat. He's run a top race to run second considering the circumstances. "We'll get him treated and it'll just be a wait and see when he resumes racing. "The vets have said the problem can be fixed which is a great relief." Tuvalu's stablemate Corner Pocket with Koroit based jockey Declan Bates in the saddle resumed from a break to win his eighth consecutive race, a $160,000 listed Elms Handicap. Smith said Corner Pocket kept on improving each time the bar was lifted. "Corner Pocket is just such an honest horse," he said. "Corner Pocket just puts in 100 percent in his races. It was a very good ride by Declan. He had Corner Pocket well positioned in the run. "We'll have to look at lifting the bar again with Corner Pocket. We may look at a race like the Blamey Stakes for his next start." Bates said Corner Pocket had come back into work a stronger horse. "I've been impressed by his last few track gallops," the Irish born hoop said. "He appeared to have more to offer at the end of the 1400 metres. I think he may win a nice race in the future." From his 10 starts Corner Pocket has won eight races and collected more then $350,000 in stakemoney for his connections. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/695061eb-5fa0-4a8e-8251-b763d723d263.jpg/r9_111_3570_2123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg