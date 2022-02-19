news, latest-news,

A three-bedroom brick home in Terang sold at auction on Saturday after bidding started above its expected price range. Director David Falk, of Falk and Co, said the Emeny Street property was an older-style three bedroom brick home on 1864-square-metres. It had a price range of between $275,000 and $290,000. Mr Falk said he was stunned when bidding started at $300,000. Three bidders then took the price to $340,000, where the property was sold to a South Australian buyer. "We had a very happy vendor and a very happy buyer," he said. "The buyer said he had looked at 28 houses before Saturday's auction and wasn't letting this one go. "The older couple wants to move from South Australia to be closer to family." Mr Falk described the current market as "above buoyant". "In 30 years in this business I've never seen anything like this current situation." The agent said two cottages at Noorat were also recently privately sold. He said a tiny cottage made $270,000, bought by a young woman, and an older Melbourne couple bought the second cottage for about $300,000. "Both those properties sold within 24, 48 hours by the same vendor," he said. Up-market property Dursley Cottage, in Warrnambool's Howard Street, has also been sold. The property had been listed for sale at between $1,800,000 to $1,980,000 with Charles Stewart & Co. Charles Stewart & Co agent Penny Adamson confirmed an adjoining block was sold along with the three-bedroom house to the same buyer, making a land total of about 1383-square-metres "We were delighted with the outcome. The vendors and the purchaser from Peterborough are very excited," she said. The sale price for the home and the adjoining block have not been disclosed.

