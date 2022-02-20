news, latest-news,

Two Melbourne men will be charged on summons after causing a disruption near a Warrnambool nightclub early Sunday and being locked up by police. Warrnambool police Sergeant Tom Morris said the men were arrested at a Liebig Street laneway near the Seanchai Irish Pub about 2.40am Sunday. He said 33-year-old Collingwood man and a 34-year-old man from Coburg North were taken into custody. The Collingwood man was seen urinating against a wall in the laneway and when spoken to by police members refused to state his name or address, or provide identification, and then attempted to leave the location. After he failed to comply with the police directive, there was a short scuffle before the man was arrested. "He will be charged with behaving in an indecent manner, being drunk in a public place, refusing to state his name and address and resisting police," Sergeant Morris said. "There was a bit of a wrestle on the ground before he was taken into custody. "The second man, an associate of the first, refused directions to back off and allow police members room to arrest the Collingwood man. "He was also arrested and will be charged with hindering police and being drunk in a public place." Sergeant Morris said the two men were lodged in the Warrnambool police station cells and given time to sober up before being released from custody on Sunday morning. He said they would be charged on summons and were expected to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed. "Police are out, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, to ensure public order and standards are maintained," he said. "These gentlemen obviously breached those standards and police members took action." The police sergeant said it was a busy Saturday night with a large number of people in Warrnambool due to Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic activities. There was a huge police operation, in coordination with Go Traffic, over the weekend which started with about 90 police members," Sergeant Morris said. "There were cycling events on both Saturday and Sunday. "There was a contingent of mostly Melbourne-based officers supported by Geelong, Colac and Warrnambool highway patrol unit members. "They leapfrogged into duty as the race progressed on Saturday. There were also police members on volunteer duties. "The event was coordinated through a planning unit in Geelong and there were no reports of any incidents on Saturday, so that was very pleasing," he said.

