Tristan Saunders was thrilled to secure his first victory in an Inform TMX MAKE jersey in the heart of Warrnambool on Sunday. Following from a podium finish at last month's Under 23 national men's road race, the 21-year-old held off Liam White and Zack Gilmore in the men's criterium, marking his first win for Inform TMX MAKE after signing a year ago. With teammate Brenton Jones claiming second in the main race on Saturday, Saunders said he was keen to go one better for his team throughout the hour-long closed circuit race. "I'm happy I could take it out for the boys," the Adelaide-based rider said. "Personally I tried to launch a few attacks (on Saturday) between 20km to go to the end, and couldn't quite get away. "The boys, we unfortunately didn't manage to jump on Cameron (Scott's) wheel when he attacked, which is a bit unavoidable. He's a super strong rider, it's hard to stop him when he goes with 1.5 kilometres to go. "We managed to get up to second with Brenton so it was still a good day." With the criterium's peloton breaking into two groups early, Saunders, alongside teammates Conor Leahy and Liam Johnston, managed the art of cat and mouse racing within the breakaway group before eventually securing the win. "I thought it would split up early with the race being super hard yesterday, and we managed to have three guys in the front," Saunders said. "Conor covered a lot of the early moves, then Liam did the job at the end, I just had the chair ride all day." Deferring university studies to focus on his riding, as well as eyeing a future stint in Europe, Saunders said he and the team would have a month off before heading to Brisbane for the Oceania Road Championships.

