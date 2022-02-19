news, latest-news,

A symbiotic relationship between driver and horse proved the winning ingredient to this year's Terang Pacing Cup. The Emma Stewart-trained Like A Wildfire took out the $50,000 group two race on Saturday, with Leigh Sutton driving the six-year-old gelding to victory. Speaking on behalf of the stable, foreman Sam Stewart said Sutton and the pacer were quite the pairing. "They get along quite well, it's a weird relationship they've got," Stewart said. "Even after the line tonight Leigh's crawling forward on the cart, grabbing him on the tail and giving him a pat saying well done. "Most times he would try kick you if you did that to him. But they just love each other." Sutton echoed Stewart's sentiments, adding he was determined not to lose a ride with Like A Wildfire. "Driving for Clayton (Tonkin) and Emma, it's a privilege," he said. "I don't drive a lot for them, but I drive this horse and I love him." Like A Wildfire finished a neck ahead of fellow stablemate Phoenix Prince, with south-west trainer Marg Lee's Highway to Heaven following in third. Fellow south-west hope Kimble, trained by Mattie Craven, was scratched prior to the race. Sutton said the winning ride over 2680m came down to a touch of luck in the end. "It was a slow run race early, which was tricky for us," he said. "Chris (Alford) brought his horse out (Willie Go West), the favourite, and went fast and turned it on for us from the 1200m and it went real quick. "At that stage I didn't have many options so I went the cheap option, up the fence and after that had a lot of luck. "I looked good doing it but you've still got to have the horse power." Tonkin Stewart Racing adds another Terang Pacing Cup to the trophy cabinet, having last won in 2019 with Maraetei. Stewart said the stable was thrilled with its efforts at Terang, finishing with a first, second and fifth in the main race. "It's terrific, it's a race we aim to be in every year," he said. Like A Wildfire's latest win is his third from four starts this season, signalling a superb return to form after an eight month spell. "He had a bit of a leg injury but he's come back bigger and better," Stewart said. "Hopefully it's onwards and upwards from here." A sprint race in Sydney next week is the likely target for Like A Wildfire, though another country cup could be on the cards as a second option. "If he doesn't head up (to Sydney) he'll go to Horsham for the Horsham Cup," Stewart said. Earlier in the night, the Chris Svanosio trained-and-driven Cuchulainn took out the $30,000 Terang Trotters Cup ahead of Havehorsewilltravel and favourite, The Penny Drops. It's the second time Svanisio has taken out the event, having won in 2020 with Magicool. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/2159f6d7-cf44-4d47-b9c2-89ad95739ab3.png/r67_9_1075_579_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg