Tom Place has spent countless hours thinking about what it would feel like to finally secure that illustrious century. Until Saturday, the 22-year-old had 13 half centuries to his name, alas no hundred. He'd even got as close as 96 last season against Simpson before he was caught out. But after six seasons of senior cricket, Place finally got to enjoy what was his maiden century during Pomborneit's round 12 win over Woorndoo. Opening the Bulls' batting efforts, Place smashed his way to triple digits, ultimately finishing on 132 from 148 deliveries. "I came out with the attitude from the first ball, that I was going to be out there for 50 overs and do my best to get the three figures," Place said. "I'd made 80s, and 50 and 60s all year; to be able to get to three figures was so good, I loved it." After playing as the third batsman all season, Place was given the reins to open alongside Steve Murphy against the Tigers, a task he said he relished. "I found out Thursday night; Grant (Place) asked me if I was happy opening? I said I'd love it," Place said. "It's good drive, it helped me to set the benchmark and it made me better." Looking for ways to improve his craft this season, Place said he had put a real focus on batting his overs out. "Just facing out overs and contributing to the top order batsmen to get the runs ticking over," he said. Place's knock went a long way to securing a win for the third-place Bulls, the team posting a commanding 7-261 against Woorndoo's attack. "The last couple weeks we're starting to get back to where our standards are," Place said. "Today showed we are at our mark now, and we've just got to hold that. "Everyone contributed to what we had to do, it was a really good game for us." That positive attitude carried over to the field, Pomborneit rallying to restrict the Tigers to 6-146 in 50 overs. "You make a ton and obviously you're going to be up and about, you get around everyone," Place said. "Everyone was just excited and having fun. We knew 262 was going to be hard for them to chase. "We knuckled down and got the overs in." Meanwhile, in the battle for the final spot in the top four, Bookar celebrated a crucial win over Noorat to move ahead on percentage with two games remaining. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/af5dbe15-e3de-4d6d-a9dc-9c79741ece23.png/r70_0_1132_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg