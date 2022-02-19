news, latest-news,

If Nestles are to make their way into the final four, it will be earned, Geoff Williams says. Factory hasn't featured in division one finals since 2012, though remains in the hunt for a top four spot in the final weeks of the 2021/22 Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season. A masterly batting performance by Williams and Jacob Hetherington at Reid Oval on Saturday steered Nestles back inside the top four, the win all the more impressive coming against top two side Russells Creek. On top of that, Williams was awarded bragging rights over brother and Creek captain Cam Williams. "Both of us were brought up not to lose," Williams said. "It's certainly not win at all costs, but we're not here to come second. "We both play hard and fair. Cam batted really well and in the field was up and about and ready. "When you come up against that, and not only that, but good teams - they're second, three premierships in the last four years - you've got to be able to step up your game." Fielding first, Nestles had Russells Creek on the ropes early, with 6-94, before James Elford (32) and Blake Evans' (34no) late order partnership pushed the visitors' stand to 7-177. But Creek's attack had no answers for Williams and Hetherington, whose 139-run partnership got Factory within eight runs of victory before Williams was caught behind. The skipper, alongside Will Ringin, then went on to secure the win with just under five overs remaining. While individually Williams (74 and 2-22) and Hetherington (69no and 3-49) were the standouts, the former said Factory's successes stemmed from a team-first mentality. "As a team, we understand what we need to do, we've trained here (at Reid Oval), it's our third game here," he said. "We've chased 180, taken seven wickets, they've only taken three and only one was off a bowler. "In other years, 170 we'd probably be bowled out for 100, but this year, we believe we can win any game, especially out here." With Dennington losing to Merrivale, and North Warrnambool Eels defeating Brierly Christ Church on Saturday, the race for a finals spot will come down to the final few games. Williams said if his team was to break its long-suffering finals drought, they would need to earn their way in. "Our last four games of the season were Merrivale last week, Russells Creek, we've got Allansford next week, then Wesley Yambuk whose third," he said. "If we get into the top four, we've earnt our way in. "Yes, we've still got to have some results go our way, say a North Warrnambool or West Warrnambool, and Dennington. But we'll earn our way in. We haven't made finals in eight-nine years in a row. "We've been through a growing patch with a few lads and now they're all in their early twenties and played about 50 games, and you can see the time and effort put in is starting to pay off."

