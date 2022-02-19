news, latest-news,

TIM Reddick says his goal of "staying with the peloton for as long as I could" was largely a success after the Warrnambool cyclist was the first local home in Saturday's Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic. The 40-year-old father said a crash in front of him near Timboon made it difficult to stay with the National Road Series competitors but was proud of the effort. Reddick finished 106th overall. "It was pretty flat out all day. About 35 kilometres in is the first really big hill and the NRS guys just go absolutely flat out there because there's a (king of the mountain) point there to win," he said. "The best riders in Australia are going flat out so it's pretty hard for a 40-year-old dad who has to work to keep up with them. "I might've made it home with them maybe but it didn't work out but a lot of guys crashed and got flat tyres so I was pretty lucky really." Reddick said he'd be back to compete in 2023. Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/4cdfa1ab-d977-4006-8670-c450f7c65b97.jpg/r0_102_2644_1596_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg