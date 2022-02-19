news, latest-news,

STEVEN Drake has a legacy in cycling larger than most. On Saturday the former Cycling Australia chief executive and managing director added another achievement to the list, clinching the Port Campbell Handicap from talented Warrnambool youngster Lance McBride and Footscray's Daryl Burns. Drake, who represented Australia at the Commonwealth Games in 1994 and was the 1993 Australian Road Champion, said he'd enjoyed the 76-kilometre course. "It's for people who are either past riding the Melbourne to Warrnambool or who aren't quite ready to do it," he said. "It's good and it's brought people into Warrnambool. I thought the whole race was well run, the weather was beautiful - it always helps to have a tailwind - and I couldn't see anything that needed to be improved. "I rode it last year and I punctured a tyre with five kilometres to go so I thought I'd come back and have another crack and it was just really good." Drake said he had fond memories of his most recent Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic - which came 28 years ago. "I think it was a pro race up until 1993 and in those days I was an amateur, so we weren't able to actually ride it until then," he said. "The guys that are riding the main race, they're much stronger and fitter than I am these days so there's no place for me out there. "The Port Campbell Handicap makes it that bit more achievable." Drake said while the halcyon days of his cycling career were in the past, he enjoyed the sport as a hobby. "I'm not a serious bike racer anymore. For me it's just about doing it to keep fit and because I love it," he said. "I don't race that regularly but it's just something to do when (the opportunity arises)." Brauer College student Lance McBride, who finished second in his second Port Campbell Handicap, was delighted with the result. The 17-year-old said he'd been cycling for just over a year. "Pretty amazed with the result. Last year I didn't do too well and this year I've come second, so I'm pretty happy with that," McBride said. "My dad was a cyclist and I had a lot of influence from him and the local teams and community really got me into it competitively. CHECK OUT THE FULL RESULTS "I've always loved riding bikes, it's really good fun." McBride said he was able to use his stamina to his advantage. "I think I was able to conserve my energy and work well with the group to get us away from scratch and up in front," he said. "It gave me enough energy to have a sprint I guess." McBride said he'd relish the chance at a Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic in the future. "Oh for sure," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/2a1f7ed9-aa22-44ba-bc09-a54b30dd58db.png/r663_356_3602_2017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg