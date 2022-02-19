news, latest-news,

A home in Warrnambool not put on the market for more than 40 years has sold at auction for more than half a million dollars. The 1980s solid brick home at 8 Suzanne Crescent in Warrnambool was sold by Ray White Warrnambool estate agent and auctioneer Jason Thwaites in about 6-and-a-half minutes. Ray White Warrnambool sold three properties on Saturday, another two sold prior to auction, and another home sold on Friday evening, and another one is set to be auctioned on Tuesday, while Northeast Stockdale and Leggo Real Estate Warrnambool sold one on the day, and another earlier in the week prior to auction. IN OTHER NEWS: The Suzanne Crescent four-bedroom home boasted classic 1980s architecture, spacious bedrooms, cathedral ceilings, and a rumpus room. The oversized garage had its own toilet and wine cellar. It was located near several schools and public transport. "Obviously in the 80s they built them well, she's solid as a rock," Mr Thwaites said before the bidding began. Walking around you can't see a speck out of place. It's a real testament to the owner, how well the property has been looked after. The carpets are as original as the day it was built and it's hardly worn. He said the property expected to sell in the high $400,000s. With no bids from prospective owners, Mr Thwaites stared the bidding at $480,000. The bids went up in increments of $10,000, later dropping down to $5000 and $1000. Two prospective buyers bid between them, with the owner accepting an offer of $530,000 before a third party swooped in with an offer of $540,000, who, after further bidding with one of the other parties, bought the house for $552,000 after. Ray White Warrnambool Director Fergus Torpy said 16 Reginald Grove in Warrnambool was snapped up for $520,000 by first home owners for more than $100,000 over the asking price. Between 50 and 60 people attended the auction. They purchasers plan on moving in. "It had five bidders battling it out and it was pretty competitive up to about $470,000 then came down to three respective bidders before getting wrapped up at $520,00," Mr Torpy said. He said the house expected to sell at between $400,000 and $440,000. "It's certainly well above the owners expectation which was really good," Mr Torpy said. In this marketplace we're seeing some amazing results." At 55 Kelp Street, more than 100 people attended the auction. "It's a beautiful central property so lots of people were obviously interested to see how it went," Mr Torpy said. It's a great turn out. He said the vendor opened bidding at $940,000, going up in $10,000 increments all the way to its selling price $1.165m. The expected sale price was between $992,000 and $1.08m. "It sold to a local couple with four bidders/locals looking for a family home," he said. With a buyer range of $342,000, 21 Kerr Street in Warrnambool sold to an interstate buyer for $405,000. "They haven't decided what they'll do yet, but maybe some form of investment of maybe renovating and renting, or demolish the current building. Mr Torpy with a start price of $330,000, bids between five prospective buyers went up in $10,000 and $5000 increments all the way to $405,000. The two properties sold prior to auction were 22 Flaxman Street, Warrnambool and 3 Cole close, Dennington. At auction on Friday, 3 Taits Road in Warrnambool sold to a local family for $610,000. Northeast Stockdale and Leggo Real Estate Warrnambool director Matt Northeast said 7 Koroit Street, Warrnambool -did not sell so would now go to a private sale with negotiations. He said the vendors passed the property at $700,000. "We've currently got a bit of interest," he said. The property at 42 Breton Street, Warrnambool sold last week prior to auction.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/8eb4b0c5-f1c6-46cb-a264-d7e05ae542d7.JPG/r0_335_6000_3725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg