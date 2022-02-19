news, latest-news,

A STATE MP has dubbed the revamped Port Fairy Bowls Club the 'jewel in the crown' of Victoria. Member for Western Victoria Gayle Tierney attended openings at Port Fairy Bowls Club and Macarthur Bowls Club on Saturday. The state government invested $2 million for Port Fairy and $300,000 for Macarthur through the Community Sports Infrastructure Fund. Upgrades at Port Fairy included accessible change rooms, six indoor bowls mats, installing a solar power system, connecting the pavilion to natural gas and enhancing the space, while in Macarthur upgrades included new toilets, storage and administration spaces, accessible change room and medical room. IN OTHER NEWS: At the Port Fairy opening, Ms Tierney said the state-of-the-art facility had the "full bells and whistles". "Not only is it a jewel in the crown for the Port Fairy community, but it's absolutely a jewel in the crown in the western districts, and I'd argue, in Victoria, it's seriously that good," she said. Moyne Shire Council contributed an additional $65,000. "They've made a significant difference ensuring we have everything we needed so this club of 132 years of standing got the facilities it deserves," Ms Tierney said. It will be heavily utilised for this current generations and the generations to come." "Sport and active recreation play a vital role in bringing together communities like Port Fairy and Macarthur, and these two projects deliver improved sporting, community and social facilities to both towns," she said. Moyne shire Mayor Ian Smith said the facilities provided club members and the community a space to gather socially, enjoy playing bowls and host functions and community events. The club now has a modern, accessible facility that can be enjoyed and used by all for a range of purposes," he said. "Today is a celebration of the redeveloped pavilion that boasts modern and spacious coverings to provide a more engaging space for club functions and community events." Port Fairy Bowls Club President Jack Smits thanked all those involved. "The members are absolutely rapt at the redeveloped pavilion, and with these facilities we'll be able to extend our activities, attract more players and provide facilities for the whole community to enjoy," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/12020c06-7d25-4ebc-a7a9-e828d47e7e90.JPG/r0_128_6000_3518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg