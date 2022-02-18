South-west residents call for better internet access

news, latest-news,

The coronavirus pandemic highlighted the need for improved internet access for a number of south-west residents. Panmure's Craig Wiffrie said homeschooling three children proved difficult with poor internet access. "We struggle for decent strength and speed and the internet often drops out," Mr Wiffrie said. He said his children's teachers were very understanding, but it meant they often missed out on online sessions. "The kids found something to do each time while they waited for internet to return," he said. "Unfortunately, sometimes they would miss something they couldn't watch again." A Hexham woman said her daughter was completing year 12 and was also negatively impacted by internet woes. Their comments come after independent politician Helen Haines floated a proposal that would force telcos provide regional areas with the fast high-quality standard of internet metro areas enjoy or face financial penalties. If passed, the bill would legislation a new national standard for the National Broadband Network and other telecommunication provides to provide an average download speed of 25 megabits per second every hour of the day. At the moment, the government only requires the NBN to deliver download speeds of 25MB per second once a day. "Once per day! It could be 2am, or 2pm, for five minutes, or five seconds," Dr Haines said. "That's how low the government is setting the bar for the NBN, and that's not good enough for me, and it sure as heck isn't good enough for my constituents." The bill would require a maximum of a one-day wait time for all fault rectifications requiring a technician in rural areas and a maximum five-day wait time for all new connection in rural areas. The independent MP for Indi said the government allowed telcos to treat regional communities like second-class citizens. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/cdb725dd-05f6-4e0b-9da1-0c299b1a670a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg