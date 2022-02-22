news, latest-news,

Five years after his passing, Warrnambool photographer John 'Jack' Wilkins is being honoured in a new art prize competition. Submissions for the inaugural Jack Wilkins Art Prize - Experimental Photography are open until March 14. The prize aims to commemorate his life and contribution to the art world at the F Project Gallery. Wilkins was a prominent Warrnambool photographer whose work was exhibited locally and at the National Gallery of Victoria. He was a university lecturer in photography for 16 years. Wilkins lost his battle with prostate cancer, aged 71, in 2017. His wife Param Ratnam has organised the competition. "I wish I had told him that I was going to do this," she said. "He is someone who never liked someone putting himself in prominence but I think he would have been really pleased." Ms Ratnam said months after he passed, a group exhibition in honour of his love for connections - Beyond Connections (also made into a book) - was held. Another exhibition was set to run in 2019 but then COVID-19 restrictions were implemented. "When he passed away I was too devastated, so I was talking to (the F Project's) Des (Bunyon) about having an art prize in his name for emerging artists," Ms Ratnam said. "Jack was a lecturer at Deakin University in Warrnambool and always loved working with young ones, so I thought an emerging artist prize would be appropriate. Mentally I wasn't ready to organise that, then last year I thought 'Warrnambool is going to forget him'." Two anonymous donors have stepped forward to fund the non-acquisitive prize. First place is a copy of one of his works and $1000, and the second is just a copy one of his works. A selection of the entries will be exhibited at the F Project Gallery from April 6 to May 1. The competition is open for all levels of experience. Ms Ratnam said organisers planned to run the competition annually, hoping to include a painting category next year. "Because he enjoyed all of the arts," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our new series The Folkie Podcast, only on Spotify. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/75ab8769-d519-483c-968a-9c85b07aae0d.jpg/r0_267_4698_2921_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg