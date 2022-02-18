news, latest-news, sport, cricket

With only a few weeks of cricket remaining in the South West Cricket home-and-away season, there is still so many unanswered questions about how the ladder ends up. Saturday's division one clash between Noorat and Bookaar may answer some of those lingering questions, with the fourth-placed and fifth-placed sides set to battle it out. Only percentage separates the Steamrollers (fifth) and the Pelicans (fourth), with the clash set to generate plenty of interest. It looms as a '24-point' contest and a virtual mini-final. "We've found ourselves in similar positions in the last three years, we've got a few weeks to go," Pelicans skipper Tim Fitzgerald said. "We need a win to get into finals, hopefully we've learnt from the past and play good aggressive cricket "We've got to play a bit more aggressive against Noorat, if we bat first we need to post a big score. We're only just up on them in percentage so it's all now fighting for those few spots." MORE SPORT: Pelicans opening bat and keeper Eddie Lucas will miss the clash on Saturday, but aside from his expertise missing Fitzgerald said his side was up for the challenge with both bat and ball. "Our strength is definitely with the ball but we feel we're deep with the bat too," he said. "We have had too many collapses for my liking, but with the ball we feel we're going well. "We only played them three or fours week ago, we need to shut them down and not give them their chances to score. If there's anything loose they'll go hard. "You have to bowl top of off and slow them down, but if you bowl loose they will hurt you. "If we bowl well that's one area we can slow them down in." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/3e70805e-ae57-43da-afd1-00596dc2d8c6.jpg/r0_65_4187_2431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg