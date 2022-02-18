news, latest-news,

STATISTICS show cancer touches many Australians and that's not lost on Koroit. The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association club is hoping its annual Pink Stumps Day can be its biggest and best yet. The Saints will raise money and awareness for the famous McGrath Foundation cause in its games against Merrivale across division two and three on Saturday. Koroit identity Nick Sinnott, who usually captains the club's division three side but will play division two on Saturday, said the cause was vitally important. He praised the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association for its support in naming the round after the cause, which aims to give every person suffering from breast cancer a breast care nurse. "About three years ago, we looked at what we could do to not just help our club, but the league," Sinnott said. "I remember being younger and Pink Stumps Day used to be pretty big but I think it's dropped off a bit. A lot of us have been touched by not just breast cancer but cancer in general and it's something we can do to build those bonds with other clubs too. "Our unofficial ladies committee do up an arvo tea. They put all the food on and serve it on plates and it all ticks the COVID-safe boxes. It's a big day and we're pretty excited about it." Sinnott said the disease affected families across the country. "My mother got touched by cancer about three years ago, and about a decade ago my auntie had breast cancer," he said. "Sue Ryan, who's a local, she's a survivor and she's doing the coin toss for us. It's a shit of a disease and it's so tough for any family to go through. We more broadcast what we do for cancer in general, not just breast cancer, but the Pink Stumps Day is a great way of jumping on and going from there." Sinnott said Koroit had previously played Dennington in the fixture but couldn't due to the WDCA's conference system in division two. He said Merrivale had been fully supportive of the idea since it was floated. Visit https://www.pinkstumpsday.com.au/fundraisers/koroitcricket/pink-stumps-day-event to donate.

