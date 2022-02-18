news, latest-news,

A Portland woman found in possession of 10 grams of heroin was on bail while appealing against a five-month jail sentence for previously selling the drug. Kylie Searle, 40, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court in December last year to trafficking heroin and was jailed for five months. She was released on appeal bail on December 22 and will make an application in Warrnambool County Court in March to have that sentence reduced. Then on January 18, a police raid executed at her address in Portland's Blair Street uncovered more than 10 grams of heroin hidden in a Kinder Surprise capsule, which was concealed inside a washing machine. The quantity of drugs was more than three times the legislative threshold for trafficking heroin. Searle was arrested and during a subsequent police interview, she said she was unaware there were drugs in her home. She said the heroin must have been missed by police during a previous search warrant back in 2020. She admitted to using up to a gram of heroin per fortnight. Will Hart, represent Searle, said the 31 days his client had spent on remand were traumatic. He said the woman had dealt with exceptional circumstances throughout her life and had previously demonstrated she was a "great risk" to herself while in custody. He urged the court to release his client from custody and place her on a therapeutic community correction order. But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said he had difficulty accepting Mr Hart's proposal. "This is the third charge of trafficking that she is facing... and while on bail for a sentence imposed for trafficking," he said. The magistrate said he accepted Searle was at risk in custody. "But she puts people at risk through trafficking," he said. Searle was jailed for two months with 31 days already served in custody on remand. She is expected to be released just in time for her appeal application.

