FOR months patients on Warrnambool's long public hospital wait list have been stepping through the doors of the city's private hospital for treatment. Since COVID-19 hit, the medical workforce at at St John of God Hospital Warrnambool has been busy taking on elective surgeries, diagnostic procedures, medical and rehabilitation services for public South West Healthcare patients. READ MORE: As of Monday, February 21 the state government announced private hospitals could ramp up elective surgeries from the current 75 per cent to up to 100 per cent, while regional public hospitals continue to deliver any elective surgery based on their individual capacity. St John of God Health Care regional Victoria general manager Alex Demidov welcomed the news to reduce the cap on elective surgeries at private regional hospitals. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including during the recent Omicron wave, we have adhered to all government directives," Mr Demidov said. "Whilst St John of God Warrnambool Hospital has not been under surgical restrictions in recent months, it has allowed us to work with SWH to ensure essential service provision to Warrnambool and the surrounding region. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have provided surge capacity and any other support as requested by SWH, which has included conducting elective surgery, diagnostic procedures, medical and rehabilitation services, to help meet the health care needs of our community. "We will continue to work hand in hand with SWH and support our doctors to provide the surgical capacity needed in our region. "While the most recent COVID-19 hospitalisation figures are promising, we ought not to assume that our health system won't be challenged again and we remain ready to play our important role in responding to this pandemic going forward." Remaining elective surgery shackles will be thrown off by Monday, Health Minister Martin Foley said today. Victoria suspended all less urgent category two and three surgery in early January as the Omicron variant ran rampant through the community, ratcheting up pressure on the health system. Before the month-long suspension of category two and three procedures, Victoria's elective surgery waiting list had ballooned from 67,177 to 80,826 in the final three months of 2021.

