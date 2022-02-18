news, latest-news,

WEST Warrnambool skipper Ingrid Bellman says the inaugural Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's representative side will showcase how far the competition has come in its two-year existence. Bellman will vice-captain the side, led by Nestles talent Brooke Herbertson, against a Hamilton team at Port Fairy on Sunday. It will start at 10am. Each team will get 30 overs to bat. It's understood the team, which will be coached by former Grassmere Cricket Association president Jason Elliott, is the first senior women's representative side in the league's history. Bellman said "more excitement than nerves would be felt". "For a few of the girls it's their first time doing anything representative, so it's a bit of a big thing," she said. "We're very excited that it's finally happening and we've got a very solid team in the way of comfortable players that can hold their own out on the field. Even though we're all from different teams, we'll put aside who we play for and just play together." Bellman said the standard of the domestic competition had been improving week-on-week and depth meant Warrnambool could be a representative force in coming years.

